Ships to resume operations at Ctg port from Monday

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Chittagong Port Authority has decided to bring back the ships from deep sea to the port and outer anchorage as the meteorological department asked to lower the cautionary signal to 3 after Cyclone Mocha completely crossed the coast this evening. 

According to marine department officials of Chittagong port, the vessels will be brought back to the port during the morning tide on Monday.

The Chittagong Port Authority has decided to resume port operations by withdrawing its own danger signal "Alert 4".

Some 73 vessels were sent to the deep sea earlier on Saturday after the port issued its own alert due to Cyclone Mocha.

Ships are brought from the Bay of Bengal to the Karnaphuli river at the jetty of Chittagong port during high tide. Therefore, the ships will be brought to the jetty on Monday morning at high tide, port officials said. 

Additionally, bulk carrier vessels will also start lightering operations at outer anchorage.

According to Chattogram Port, preparations are currently underway at the port to bring the ships back to GCB, NCT, CCT, and Dolphin Jetty. These vessels will be relocated from the outer anchorage to the jetty during the 4:30am tide, with the supervision of the port's experienced pilots. 

To facilitate this operation, the port has made pilot vessels and tugboats readily available.

Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq said, "According to the instructions of the port chairman, preparations have been completed to bring the ships back to the jetty starting from the morning tide on Monday. Despite facing certain challenges resulting from the two-day closure of port operations, efforts are being made to swiftly overcome these difficulties."

Chittagong Port

