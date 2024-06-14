Ships anchored at Bangladeshi ports see rising theft incidents: Report

Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
14 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 10:26 pm

Related News

Ships anchored at Bangladeshi ports see rising theft incidents: Report

An official says the reported cases are petty theft and stolen goods were recovered

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
14 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 10:26 pm
File Photo :Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File Photo :Minhaj Uddin/TBS

 There have been seven incidents of "theft" on ships anchored or berthed at Bangladeshi ports from January to May this year, reports of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP). 

 The piracy information group, which has 21 member countries, in its latest report mentioned two attempted thefts during these five months.

Expressing concern over the rise in such incidents in Bangladeshi waters, the organisation noted in its latest report that there was only one such incident during the same period last year. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ReCAAP has advised ship operators to follow precautions and called for maintaining communication with port control and law enforcement agencies while entering Bangladeshi waters.

Commodore Mohammad Maqsood Alam, director general of the Department of Shipping, told TBS that the incidents reported by ReCAAP were "not cases of piracy but rather petty thefts." 

He mentioned that whenever such incidents occur, the Coast Guard and relevant police stations apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen goods.

Regarding the recent theft incidents, Commodore Alam explained that during the recent border tensions with Myanmar, the country's law enforcement was focused there, which allowed miscreants to take advantage of the situation.

However, efforts are underway to minimise these incidents completely, he added.

The ReCAAP segments incidents into four categories, where lower categories indicate more severe incidents and higher categories denote less severe ones.

Of the nine incidents reported in Bangladesh, three cases were in category 2, one in category 3, and three in category 4. The attempted cases did not fit into any category.

Industry insiders said that while the incidents were not severe, the rise in such events is concerning as they discourage commercial ships from docking at Bangladeshi ports and might result in higher shipping expenses.

Syed Mohammad Arif, chairman of the Bangladesh Shipping Agent Association, told TBS that Bangladesh's image is linked to such incidents. 

He said in the past two years the number of robberies or theft had dropped significantly, and efforts should be made to prevent any increase. 

Golam Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kutubdia Police Station, informed TBS of one ship robbery and one theft case in the Bay of Bengal in the past six months.

Police arrested about 20 suspects and recovered stolen goods linked to the incidents, he said, adding that organised gangs were involved in these incidents.

In 2006, a report of the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) declared Chattogram port as the world's most dangerous port for pirate attacks. There were 47 robbery incidents in the port that year.

However, by January 2012, Bangladesh was removed from the IMB's list for the first time in 20 years, following improved security measures. This led to reductions in charter and insurance premiums for ships.

To enhance security further, Bangladesh imported a Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) from Sweden in 2013, costing about Tk46 crore. This system includes 46 high-powered infrared video cameras installed across Chattogram port and its surroundings, monitoring a 10 nautical mile boundary. 

Subsequently, piracy incidents at Chittagong port decreased.  

Top News / Crime

Ships / Bangladesh / theft / Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid-ul-Adha fashion scene

11h | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1d | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

7h | Videos
Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

1d | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

1d | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

1d | Videos