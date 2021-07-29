Shipping Ministry forms 4-member committee to probe 'Ferry Shahjalal' accident

The Ministry of Shipping has formed a four-member inquiry committee to find out the causes behind the 'Ferry Shahjalal' accident that taken place 27 July.

The committee, convened by the ministry's Joint Secretary, Rafiqul Islam Khan while the other members of the committee are: Engineer and Ship Surveyor of the Department of Shipping Md. Sirajul Islam, Director (Finance) of BIWTC Shahinur Bhuiyan and Director of BIWTA (Shipping and Management) Md. Shahjahan.

The committee is scheduled to submit a report within the next 10 working days to the Shipping Secretary.

Earlier, Ferry Shahjalal hit 17 no pillar of Padma bridge after the driver lost control over the ferry on the way to Shimulia ghat in Munshiganj on 23 July.

