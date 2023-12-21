Shipping department directs Water Transport Cell, lighter vessel owners to resolve disputes

File photo
File photo

The shipping department has issued directives to resolve the conflict among the Water Transport Cell (WTC), Coastal Ship Owners Association of Bangladesh, and IVOAC concerning the transportation of goods via lighter ships from Chittagong port to different sea routes across the country.

Commodore Mohammad Maqsood Alam, director general of shipping department, issued an urgent naval notification in this regard today (21 December).

The directive comes following a section of lighter vessel owners' separation from the Water Transport Cell (WTC).

The Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chattogram announced the split from WTC and formed a new cell on Wednesday (20 December).

Newly-formed shipping cell starts allocating vessels

In 2003, the Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners' Association (BCVOA), Coastal Ship Owners Association of Bangladesh, and the Inland Vessel Owner's Association of Chattogram jointly established the Water Transport Cell.

The Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chattogram has formulated a policy with 15 points for overall management and established a nine-member committee to oversee activities, including the allocation of lighter ships.

There were 1,300 vessels under the control of the Water Transport Cell. But now with the control of 300 vessels under their ownership, the Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chattogram separated it from the Water Transport Cell to launch the new cell. 

Nurul Haque, convener of Water Transport Cell and general secretary of the Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association, alleged that the Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chittagong has been formed illegally, and the matter will be resolved through the shipping department.

