Shipping adviser for establishing direct naval communication with Norway

Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Hakon Arald Gulbrandsen met with the adviser at the Ministry of Shipping on 10 Nov. Photo: BSS

Shipping, Textiles and Jute Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain today called for establishing direct maritime communication with Norway.

"Currently, it takes 40 to 45 days or more to reach European Union countries from Chattogram port through transshipment, whereas if direct shipping is established in Norway from Bangladesh, it is possible to reach goods from Chattogram to any port in Norway within 15 days. It will take less than 18 to 23 days on average. Freight cost will also be reduced significantly," he said after Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Hakon Arald Gulbrandsen met with him at his office at the Ministry of Shipping.

The shipping adviser underscored the need for having a special shipping agreement between Bangladesh and Norway for smooth goods transportation, a press release said.

The adviser said currently, a favourable environment for investment is prevailing in Bangladesh.

Due to its geographically advantageous location, Bangladesh has become an important hub of international communication in South Asia, he said, adding that apart from Chattogram port, Mongla and Payra seaports are also very promising.

Initiatives have been taken to make Mongla Port as a greenport, he said, adding that besides, a deep sea port is being constructed at Matarbari.

He said Norway can invest in the construction of dockyards in these ports in technical and financial manner.

The Norwegian ambassador welcomed the adviser's proposals, saying the two countries have a long history of mutual relations, development cooperation and commercial relations.

Various Norwegian companies are keen to work with Bangladesh in several sectors, including the shipping industry, he said.

The ambassador informed the adviser that he had visited Chattogram port last week.

The adviser thanked the ambassador for visiting Chattogram port and urged him to visit Mongla, Payra and other ports as well.

The envoy assured Bangladesh of providing all kinds of cooperation on behalf of the Norwegian government.

He expressed interest in investing in ship electrification and other fields, including construction of shipping lighthouses.