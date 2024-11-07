Shipping adviser calls for investment in maritime, offshore industry

The adviser inaugurating the 6th edition of International Exhibition on 7 Nov. Photo: Courtesy

Adviser to the Ministry of Shipping Brigadier General Dr M Sakhawat Hussain has called for investments in the country's maritime and offshore industry.

He made the call while inaugurating the 6th edition of International Exhibition titled "Bangladesh International Marine and Offshore Expo (BIMOX 2024)" incorporating "Ship Building", "Ship Recycling", "Offshore Oil & Gas Support", "Shipping, Logistic & Port", "Fishing Vessels, Fishery", "Process Automation" has been inaugurated at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka.

The Savor International Limited organised the exhibition in order to demonstrate new innovative technologies, materials, equipment, and methods in sectors concerned and explore the avenue for the participants, organisations and patrons in a single domicile.

"Bangladesh is a unique place on the globe. The country has the world's largest bay. Besides, there are a lot of laborers, and river and sea ports. One-third of the people are connected with the river and sea. So, the industry eyes huge opportunities. We will welcome all investors here," he said.

The adviser noted that Bangladesh will be a real shipbuilding nation.

"Now we need collaboration among experts and other stakeholders to grow the industry. We are now very transparent," he said.

Besides, Rear Admiral Khandakar Akhter Hossain, assistant chief of Naval Staff (M), Bangladesh Navy; Christian Brix Møller, ambassador, Royal Danish Embassy, Dhaka; André Carstens, head of Mission, Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Dhaka; Lovisa Hofmann, head of Politic, Trade and Communication, Embassy of Sweden; Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam, director general, Department of Shipping, Ministry of Shipping; Mohd Khorshed Alam, president, Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI); Chairman of Little Group Dr Abdullahel Bari, FRINA, president, Association of Export Oriented Shipbuilding Industries ofBangladesh (AEOSIB); Chairman of Ananda Shipyard and Slipways Ltd were present in this ceremony.

Amirul Islam, chairman, Savor International Limited and Md Faizul Alam, managing director, Savor International Limited were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The exhibition will continue till 9 November from 10:00am to 7:00pm every day.

In the exhibition, companies from 15 different countries, including Bangladesh, showcased their products, technologies and services in more than 180 booths.