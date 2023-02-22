Shippers seek BGMEA's help to resolve waiver certificate crisis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 10:23 pm

Related News

Shippers seek BGMEA's help to resolve waiver certificate crisis

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 10:23 pm
Shippers seek BGMEA&#039;s help to resolve waiver certificate crisis

The Bangladesh Container Shipping Association has sought cooperation of its stakeholder Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to address unusual delays which foreign-flag vessels have been facing in obtaining waiver certificates – the documents containing shipment details – for the last couple of weeks.

The Mercantile Marine Office is supposed to issue the certificates within three working days after receiving applications, but it has been failing to do that even in ten days in recent time, the association said, which causes a financial loss for foreign ships.  

"Such a practice, which is unfavourable for the country's image, could harm overall foreign trade if the disruption in feeder services continues at Chattogram port," Bangladesh Container Shipping Association Executive Secretary Sheikh Habibur Rahman said in a letter to the BGMEA Port and Standing Committee Chairman Hasan Abdullah on Monday.

"We would request your membership to influence to protect the interest of foreign flag vessels for the greater benefits of foreign trade. Also, place the matter before the authorities concerned to find a viable solution," reads the letter.

According to the Bangladesh Container Shipping Association, at least 12 ships on the Chattogram-Colombo route have failed to depart the Chattogram Port on time, resulting in a fine of $10,000-12,000 per day for each ship. Even the vessel MV Hansa Homburg halted operations on the route. The government can lose some $60,000 in revenue per month for the withdrawal of the vessel from the route, the association said.

Feeder vessels carry some 55% of imported goods and 85% of exported goods of the BGMEA, according to the association, while foreign flag carriers account for 80% of shipment.

Currently, the Chattogram Port sees the movement of 90 feeder vessels – 82 foreign and 8 locally-owned.

The government enacted the Bangladesh Flag Vessels (Protection) Act to give priority to Bangladeshi flag vessels in the transportation of goods on international sea routes. As per the law, 50% of the total cargo transported by ships is mandated to be carried on domestic flagged ships. If the space is not vacant, the shipping agents have to obtain the mandatory waiver certificate as per the provisions of the law.

According to the law, foreign ship owners or their representatives have to apply online to the Mercantile Marine Office before loading the goods.

Meanwhile, foreign feeder vessel operators alleged that they are also facing harassment to obtain the mandatory waiver certificate from the authorities concerned.

Top News

Shipping / BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

1d | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

1h | TBS SPORTS
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

11h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

1d | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat