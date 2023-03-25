Ship sinks after colliding with barge in Meghna River

TBS Report
25 March, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 09:32 pm

Photo used on representational purposes and collected from Wikipedia website
Photo used on representational purposes and collected from Wikipedia website

A vessel named MV Prime Lakes-01 sank after colliding with a barge in the Meghna River Chittagong-Janatabazar sea route. 

The accident occurred due to a collision with the rescue barge of MV Roknur-01 rake.

The incident took place around 4:30am on Saturday (25 March) near Char Gazaria in Lakshmipur, said Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTC) East Delta Branch Joint Director (Acting) Md Sabur Khan. 

Three barges are working to salvage the sinking ship, said Pilot Supervisor of Eastern Delta Region, Md Motalib.

A green GRP (with green light) has been attached to the submersible rake to facilitate safe navigation on the naval route.

