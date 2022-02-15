Ship purchase agreement with Pakistan cancelled after 34 yrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 06:19 pm

Related News

Ship purchase agreement with Pakistan cancelled after 34 yrs

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 06:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has cancelled an agreement to purchase two container ships worth $50 million from Pakistan for Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) after 34 years of the signing as Pakistan failed to supply the ships. 

The assistant secretary of the BSC under the shipping ministry Md Bashir Uddin sent a letter in this regard to 11 relevant ministries and departments on 8 February this year. 

The government decided to cancel the agreement on 6 January this year in a cabinet meeting, the letter mentioned.

In the letter, it was mentioned that the government signed an agreement with Pakistan to purchase two container ships and other equipment worth $50 million on 13 October of 1988. According to the agreement, the Pakistan government paid the Karachi Shipyard $17.85 million. As there was an allegation of corruption regarding the ship purchase, it was decided to cancel the agreement in a meeting of the advisory council on 20 January of 1991.

A decision to purchase other Pakistani commodities worth the same amount instead of the ships was taken in a cabinet meeting on 15 November 1993.

But the shipping ministry informed the economic relations division on 7 August in 1995 that there is no need to purchase other commodities from Pakistan with the same amount of money for the BSC except for the ships. 

When asked why it took 34 years to cancel the agreement as per the cabinet division decision, Bashir Uddin of the BSC told The Business Standard that he was unaware of the matter. 

Top News

container ship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

4h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

7h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

7h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

6h | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

7h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

7h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director