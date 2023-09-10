Ship carrying over 29,000 MT of coal for Rampal reach Mongla port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 02:03 pm

Related News

Ship carrying over 29,000 MT of coal for Rampal reach Mongla port

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 02:03 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A Panama-flagged cargo ship "MV Jail of City" has reached Mongla Port carrying 29,630 metric tonnes (MT) of coal for the Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Bagherhat.

The ship anchored at the Harbaria of the port on Sunday (10 September) at 9:30am. Earlier on 15 August, MV Jail of City started the voyage from Indonesia with 53,630 metric tonnes of coal.

Of that load, 24,000 metric tonnes of coal were offloaded at Chattogram port on 24 August.

Currently, the unloading and transporting activities are underway at Mongla Port. 

"After unloading, the consignment will be taken to the thermal power through lighter ships," said Khandaker Reazul Haque, assistant manager of Togi Shipping and Logistics Limited Khulna, the local shipping agent of the ship MV J Hai.

For the Rampal thermal power plant project, another commercial vessel 'MV Jain' carrying 30,950 metric tonnes of coal arrived at Mongla port on 28 August.

Rampal Power plant / Coal Import / Mongla port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Protesters hold placards during a &#039;Stop Asian Hate&#039; rally in Atlanta, Georgia in March 2021. The Covid pandemic saw an increase in racism and violence against Asians in the United States. Photo: Reuters

‘That's not funny!’: The art of dehumanisation through humour

5h | Panorama
From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

1d | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

1h | TBS World
India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

2h | TBS Today
Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

49m | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

3h | TBS Stories