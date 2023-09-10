Ship carrying over 29,000 MT of coal for Rampal reach Mongla port

A Panama-flagged cargo ship "MV Jail of City" has reached Mongla Port carrying 29,630 metric tonnes (MT) of coal for the Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Bagherhat.

The ship anchored at the Harbaria of the port on Sunday (10 September) at 9:30am. Earlier on 15 August, MV Jail of City started the voyage from Indonesia with 53,630 metric tonnes of coal.

Of that load, 24,000 metric tonnes of coal were offloaded at Chattogram port on 24 August.

Currently, the unloading and transporting activities are underway at Mongla Port.

"After unloading, the consignment will be taken to the thermal power through lighter ships," said Khandaker Reazul Haque, assistant manager of Togi Shipping and Logistics Limited Khulna, the local shipping agent of the ship MV J Hai.

For the Rampal thermal power plant project, another commercial vessel 'MV Jain' carrying 30,950 metric tonnes of coal arrived at Mongla port on 28 August.