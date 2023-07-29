Ship-building, ship-breaking’s contribution reiterated in marine tech show

Repairing ships neglecting safety: A worker uses an angle grinder without wearing gloves and flame-resistant clothes as he polishes the bow of a cargo ship at a dockyard at Keraniganj in Dhaka. The area on the bank of the River Buriganga is popular for ship repairing, where more than 10,000 people work. Unfortunately, safety measures in the risky works are often ignored there. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Repairing ships neglecting safety: A worker uses an angle grinder without wearing gloves and flame-resistant clothes as he polishes the bow of a cargo ship at a dockyard at Keraniganj in Dhaka. The area on the bank of the River Buriganga is popular for ship repairing, where more than 10,000 people work. Unfortunately, safety measures in the risky works are often ignored there. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The country's shipyards are making remarkable progress in terms of environmental and occupational safety in the ship recycling industry, and playing an important role in ship building, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has said.

The dying government dockyards and shipyards have been moving forward since they were handed over to the Navy, he said yesterday at the "Marinetech Bangladesh Expo and Conference on Marine Trade" at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital.

The industries minister said the government wants to transition the country from a "ship-buying nation" to a "ship-building nation". The prime minister has announced the development of the shipbuilding and ship repair industry in Payra port area.

If the proposed project is finalised, the industries ministry or agencies concerned will arrange land in the area adjacent to Payra port on behalf of the Bangladesh government, he added.

Seventy-five institutions from six countries are participating in the exhibition organised by ExpoNet in association with the Department of Shipping. The three-day exhibition started on 27 July and will end on 29 July. It will remain open for all from 10am to 8pm daily.

Participants at the exhibition include dockyards and shipyards, shipwrights and ship agents, ship recyclers, designers, port operators, clearing and forwarding agents, maritime academies, recruitment agencies, launch and coastal ship, navigation and marine equipment import and export companies, Chattogram and Payra ports authorities, Saif Powertech Group, Khulna Shipyard Ltd, Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd, and Chattogram Dry Dock Ltd.

 

