Shinzo Abe was a true friend of Bangladesh: Momen

UNB
02 September, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 09:21 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, was a true friend of Bangladesh, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Thursday.

Abe will forever be remembered for his contribution to regional and global peace, he added.

Momen was speaking at a condolence programme organised by the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh and Dhaka University (DU).

The Department of Japanese Studies of DU and the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka in association with the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Japanese Universities Alumni Association of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Ikebana Association and Kazuko Bhuiyan Welfare Trust arranged the condolence programme "Tribute to Abe Shinzo" in Dhaka.

Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chancellor of DU, and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladeshi Ito Naoki also joined the event to pay tribute to Abe, Japan's best-known politician and longest-serving prime minister, who was gunned down while speaking at a political campaign event in the city of Nara.

They conveyed their condolences to Abe and his family.

