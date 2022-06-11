Shimulia terminal to remain operational even after Padma Bridge: State Minister

Shimulia ferry terminal will remain operational even after the Padma Bridge is opened for public use, State Minister for Shipping Ministry Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said Saturday while visiting Shimulia ghat.

"There is demand for ferries all across the country. Total 12 new ferries are being procured," he added.

The minister also noted that some 10,000km of waterways and 37 river ports have been upgraded and developed in the last 13 years.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury also said that the government mulls establishing river-centric tourist centres across the country.

Besides, a tourist-centric ecozone will be set up at the Shimulia terminal.

The minister was accompanied by the Jatiya Sangsad chief whip and MP for Madaripur-1 (Shibchar) constituency Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton.

The chief whip revealed that historic rally will be held on June 25 at the Banglabazar Ghat area of Shibchar, Madaripur, marking the inauguration of the much-awaited Padma Bridge.

More than 10 lakh people will take part in the celebrations, he added.

Echoing the same, State Minister for Shipping Ministry Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, said, "The celebrations on 25 June will be the biggest in the country's history.

Madaripur District Council Chairman Munir Chowdhury, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq were present among others during this time.