Shimulia-Banglabazar route crowded with Dhaka-bound garment workers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 11:36 am

Related News

Shimulia-Banglabazar route crowded with Dhaka-bound garment workers

There are hundreds of small and large vehicles waiting to cross, but the number of freight trucks is higher.

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 11:36 am
Shimulia-Banglabazar route crowded with Dhaka-bound garment workers

The pressure of Dhaka-bound passengers on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route continues as factories reopen. As lunches have started to ply, they have been seen carrying over their capacity and crossing the Padma. There are hundreds of small and large vehicles waiting to cross, but the number of freight trucks is higher.

The health rules and social distance are being ignored in the launch. There is also a risk of accidents.

After reaching Shimulia Ghat passengers take various transports including buses to reach their destinations. Also, many passengers are seen rushing to their destinations in low-speed vehicles, including trucks.

Garment worker Majeda Begum, who works in a garment factory in Narayanganj, said that she crossed the river without any hassle in the launch. However, she had to pay more to reach Pagla Bazar ghat in Faridpur. Now she will go to Dhaka on a bus from Shimulia ghat.

Ruhul Mia travelled from Barisal to Bangla Bazar Ghat with his five family members and spent over Tk 2000. He will reach Shimulia Ghat and leave by bus for Dhaka.

Mahbub Rahman, assistant manager of BIWTC Shimulia ghat, said, "There are currently 10 ferries plying the route. Even today a lot of passengers are coming on the ferry. However, with the launch, the passenger pressure has decreased a lot."

BIWTA Shimulia launch dock inspector Md Soleiman said, "There were 86 launches operating on the two routes. The number of passengers going to South Bengal is less. However, there is pressure of Dhaka-bound passengers. All launches will run until noon. Passengers are being encouraged to follow the hygiene rules."

Top News

Shimulia-Banglabazar / launch / Passenger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

20h | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

22h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

22h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house