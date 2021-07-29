Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry services suspended for stormy weather

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 12:46 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has suspended all types of ferry services on Shimulia and Banglabazar routes in Munshiganj due to inclement weather and strong currents.

The order came into effect today at 12pm, Shimulia Ghat BIWTC Manager (Commerce) Faisal Ahmed confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

According to the Met office bulletin, the well-marked low over the southwestern part of Bangladesh and the adjoining areas now lies over the Western part of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal.

Under its influence deep convection is taking place & steep pressure gradient lies over North Bay and adjoining areas.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining Coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no three.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

