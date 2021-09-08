Shezan juice factory fire: Skulls, bones recovered after 2 months 

Two months after the Shezan Juice factory fire in Narayanganj's Rupganj, which claimed 52 lives, human skulls and bones have been recovered from the location.

Police sent two skulls and 160 bones to Dhaka Medical Hospital morgue for autopsy after recovering them on Tuesday (7 September) between 12-3 pm.

Rupganj Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Sahidul Islam confirmed the matter and said, "On information, police have recovered two skulls and numerous bones from under the molten resin and foil paper on the fourth floor of the building."

"They were later packed in four separate bags and sent for four separate autopsy reports."

According to SI Md Sahidul Islam, police found two skulls, numerous vertebrae, sternum, hip, knees, ribcage hands, feet bones and 18 inches of hair. Besides, each bag contained some burnt human body parts.

The bags have been sent to the forensic department of the hospital where DNA tests will be conducted to determine the age and identity of the victims.

The bones are presumed to be of four people who died in the factory fire two months ago on 8 July.

To date, 45 out of the 51 workers who died in the deadly fire that engulfed the six-storey building at Rupganj have been identified and handed over to their relatives following the DNA samples tests. Three bodies are yet to be identified.