Shezan Juice factory fire: Bodies of 24 workers handed over to families

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 02:55 pm

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS
The bodies of 24 workers, who were burnt to death in a fire at Hashem Food's Shejan Juice factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj last month, have been handed over to their families. 

The remaining 21 bodies will be handed over on Saturday.

Another DNA test will be done for the three other people, who could not be identified. 

"The case has made a progress. We have almost figured out how the fire originated. We will submit the chargesheet very soon. The fire started from electric wires," Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Additional DIG Imam Hossain told media at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
 
"Narayanganj ADC SM Mahfuzur Rahman will pay Tk 25,000 for burial and cremation to the families of the deceased," he added.

Earlier, the CID identified 45 among 48 of the deceased, after DNA tests at its forensics laboratory. 

Rumana Akter, special superintendent of police of the CID Forensic team, told TBS that 30 are women among the identified bodies .

At least 51 workers died in the deadly fire that engulfed the six-storey building at Rupganj on 8 July. Four of the bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy then.

As the rest of the bodies could not be identified, the CID on 12 July collected samples from 66 relatives of victims for DNA tests.

