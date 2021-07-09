Juice factory fire kills 52 workers in Bangladesh

At least 52 workers were killed in a massive fire at Shezan Juice factory in Narayanganj, a neighbouring district of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The fire broke out at the factory, a sister concern of Sajeeb group, at 5pm on Thursday afternoon trapping more than 50 workers inside the factory building.

Shajeeb Group MA Hasem told The Business Standard, "Around 600/700 workers used to work in the factory."

"49 bodies were recovered from the building and three died at different hospitals," Fire Service said on Friday afternoon in its information board at the spot.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Twenty bodies have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue, fire service officials said earlier.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Immediately after the incident, two bodies were recovered from the building. Later, another worker, who jumped from the 3rd floor, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) around 11pm. Meanwhile many remained trapped inside the building

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Ten of the injured were sent to the DMCH while 16 admitted to US Bangla Medical College and Hospital, Rupganj after the accident.

Firefighters are still conducting their operation to douse sporadic pocket fires on a top floor of the juice factory.

18 teams of the fire service are working on the spot.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued two separate messages expressing deep grief over the accident. They prayed for the salvation of the victims' departed souls.