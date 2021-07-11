Shezan factory fire: Order on compensation after identifying of bodies, says HC 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 July, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 02:56 pm

The High Court (HC) today suggested bringing the compensation petition to court after identifying the bodies of victim workers, killed in Shezan Juice factory fire.

"Let the bodies be identified first. Then, bring the compensation petition to court. The doors of the court are always open", the court said in its observation.

"The incident is really tragic. We are observing it."

The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim came up with the observation on Sunday.

The court also asked the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment of the injured by making a list.

Terming the Shezan Juice factory fire as a tragic incident, the court expressed deep condolence. 

Addressing the lawyers, who presented the incident to the court, the HC said, "Like countrymen, we are also concerned over the fire incident that killed 52 workers. A case has already been filed in this regard and the accused people have been arrested. Some money has also been given by the government to victims. So for now, the HC is not giving any compensation order."

 

