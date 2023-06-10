Shewrapara residents suffering from dirty, smelly water supply

Along with the frequent load-shedding, dirty and smelly water supply has added to the woes of Shewrapara residents in Mirpur. The scorching hot weather has exacerbated the situation, leaving the residents in distress for the past week.

The water supplied to households is filthy and emits a repugnant odour. The Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has attributed the issue to load-shedding. However, despite recent improvements in the load-shedding condition starting from Thursday, the water problem has remained unresolved as of Friday.

Tripti Biswas, a housewife and resident of Shewrapara, expressed her frustration saying, "Water flowing through our taps is completely unusable for cooking, drinking, or even basic hygiene purposes such as bathing. We have been putting up with this situation for around a week."

"The prevailing heatwave has made it unbearable for the residents, especially the children who require bathing. So, we are being forced to purchase water from shops, which is a financial burden," added Tripti, mother of two children.

Tahera Khatun, a 60-year-old woman from the area, said that they have refrained from using the water for bathing altogether due to the harsh odour that triggers feelings of nausea and disgust.

The burden of purchasing water for household activities has become too expensive for many, she pointed out.

Another resident, Oliul Islam, described the experience as intolerable, mentioning that although water is available, it cannot be utilised due to its foul smell. Even using it to flush the toilets is out of the question.

He also criticised WASA for collecting bills without taking any effective measures to address the issue.

Not only households, but the local eateries and tea stalls have also been affected by the contaminated water supply.

Md Salam, the owner of Salam Khabar Ghar, had to temporarily shut down his hotel for two days after receiving the odour-filled water.

"This resulted in significant financial losses for my small-scale business. To resume operations, I was compelled to purchase water jars from suppliers at inflated prices. However, the demand for water in the area has skyrocketed, making it increasingly difficult for all establishments to secure sufficient water supply", said the poor businessman.

The sales of breakfast items like paratha and singara have decreased by more than half since people are hesitant to buy food due to concerns about the use of unclean water, he added.

Babu, a tea stall owner, shared his struggles, stating that washing cups and utensils with the contaminated water is not an option. "Despite the difficulties, we are buying water from different suppliers, regardless of the declining sales."

When approached for comment, WASA Executive Engineer Md Mazharul Islam attributed the filthy water issue to load-shedding.

He explained that the water supply lines in Shewrapara are old, and there might be damages in some areas, causing the contamination. "The reduced water pressure during load-shedding allows dirty water to enter from the damaged sections."

He assured that once the power situation improves, the water issue will be resolved.

When asked about the possibility of sewage water mixing with the water supply, he hesitantly admitted the likelihood. When further questioned about the potential health risks associated with consuming the polluted water, Islam stated that repair work is underway, and the lines will be fixed soon.