Sherpur man killed in wild elephant attack

Bangladesh

UNB
07 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 10:54 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A 30-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur district on Friday, officials said.

The tragedy occurred around 5pm on Friday in the Katabari Daodhara area of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Alam, son of Abdul Karim, UP member of Ward No 2 of Nayabil Union.

"Shafiqul was attacked by the wild elephant while going to see a herd of elephants coming from a nearby jungle," said Rafiqul Islam, Madhutila Range officer of the Forest Department. "He was killed on the spot."

Later, locals recovered Shafiqul's body when the herd of wild elephants left the spot, he added.

According to forest officials and locals, four people have been killed in wild elephant attacks in the Nalitabari and Jhenaigati upazilas of Sherpur in the last eight months.

