Sheltech-Envoy Textile Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed appointed honorary consul of Timor-Leste

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 02:37 pm

Engineer Kutubuddin Ahmed, Chairman, Sheltech Group. TBS Sketch
Engineer Kutubuddin Ahmed, Chairman, Sheltech Group. TBS Sketch

Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman of Sheltech and Envoy Textile, has been appointed as the honorary consul of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste in Bangladesh. Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Sheltech and Envoy Textile, confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

In a letter of patent, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste, said, "I hereby appoint Kutubuddin Ahmed as the Honorary Consul of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste in the People's Republic of Bangladesh, with competence for the defense and protection of the interests of Timor-Leste and its citizens in Dhaka, in accordance with the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the legislation in force in both Timor-Leste and Bangladesh."

The letter was issued yesterday (28 October).

Kutubuddin Ahmed was awarded the title of Knight Officer of the Spanish Royal Order of Merit by the King of Spain in 2020. A former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), he also served as secretary general of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and received the National Sports Award in 2002. In 2016, he was honored as the Business Person of the Year by DHL and The Daily Star.

Ahmed holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from BUET. His expertise spans multiple industries, including textiles, garment manufacturing, real estate, construction, ceramics, aviation, and more.

Timor Leste / Bilateral Ties

