Sheikh Russel Day to be observed on 18 October

As part of the celebrations on Sheikh Russel Day that the government declared to be observed on 18 October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is going to organise a Discussion Session on 18 October 2021 at the Foreign Service Academy, Dhaka.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will be chairing the event on Monday, reads a press release.

Md Nazrul Islam Khan, curator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum and member of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust will be the keynote speaker speaking about Shaheed Sheikh Russel and on the significance of the Sheikh Russel Day.

Shahriar Alam, state minister for foreign affairs will attend the event as a guest of honour. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will also attend the event.

The Discussion Session will be held on a hybrid platform with the options of both physical and virtual presence.

