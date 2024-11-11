Sheikh Mujib's photo removed from Darbar Hall: Adviser Mahfuj

The photo of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been removed from the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban, said Mahfuj Alam, the newly-appointed adviser of the interim government.

"It is a shame for us that we couldn't remove his pictures from Bangabhaban after the 5th of August. But, he won't be seen anywhere till people's July spirit lives on," Mahfuj wrote in a Facebook post this morning (11 November).

"Awami League must acknowledge and apologise for what Sheikh Mujib and his daughter have done to the people of Bangladesh, starting from non-democratic 1972 constitution to the famine, laundering of billions and extrajudicial killings of thousands of dissidents and opponents [72-75, 2009-2024]," he wrote.

"Without apologies and trials of fascists, there won't be any kind of reconciliation," Mahfuj further wrote.

On 28 August, Mahfuj Alam, chief coordinator of the Liaison Committee of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, was appointed as special assistant to the interim government's Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

He was sworn in as an adviser of the interim government yesterday (10 November) along with businessman Sk Bashir Uddin and filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.