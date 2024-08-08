Sheikh Hasina's next move? India has no updates, says MEA

08 August, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 07:00 pm

Sheikh Hasina's next move? India has no updates, says MEA

The government of India considers the interests of the people of Bangladesh as paramount, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says

08 August, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 07:00 pm
Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Screengrab from a video: HT
Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Screengrab from a video: HT

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal today (8 August) said they don't have any update on former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's plans and that it was for her to take things forward.

"As far as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is concerned, we don't have an update on her plans. It is for her to take things forward. The other members… are responsible for themselves and they will… I again don't have any update on their plans. It is for them to take forward what they think is in their best interest," Jaiswal told a press briefing.

The spokesperson was responding to reports claiming those accompanying Sheikh Hasina and her sister, kept at safe houses in Delhi, have now begun to leave for their next destinations.

He said the situation in Bangladesh is evolving, with reports indicating that the interim government will be sworn in this evening and that further updates will follow once these events take place.

"As far as the government of India is concerned, the interest of the people of Bangladesh is foremost in our minds," he said.

Dr Yunus, the Nobel laureate economist arrived in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon, to be sworn in as the new interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

'Initiatives taken for protection of minorities'

Speaking on the attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, the MEA spokesperson said that India is monitoring the situation. "There are also reports that various initiatives have been taken by groups and organisations to ensure the protection and well-being of minorities," he added.

He said that India is hopeful for the early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh, which is in the interest of the country and the region as a whole.

On the involvement of foreign forces behind the instability in Bangladesh, Jaiswal asserted that India is analysing every aspect that led to the recent developments in the country.

