Sheikh Hasina's 43rd Homecoming Day Wednesday

The 43rd Homecoming Day of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be observed on Wednesday.

On 17 May, 1981, Sheikh Hasina returned home from India after nearly six years in exile following the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujiburn Rahman and most of his family members by a cabal of army officers on 15 August 1975.

Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana escaped the carnage as they were in Germany at the time.

Hasina was elected president of Awami League in her absence in the party's national council held on 14-16 February 1981.

Awami League and its associate bodies have chalked out various programmes, including milad, doamahfil and discussions, to mark the day.