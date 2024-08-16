Sheikh Hasina, Quader, 99 others sued for killing teacher in Bogura

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 02:28 pm

Related News

Sheikh Hasina, Quader, 99 others sued for killing teacher in Bogura

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 02:28 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

A murder case has been filed against 101 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, in connection with the hacking and beating of teacher Selim Hossain in Bogura during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Besides, 350 other unidentified people have been accused in the case.

Sekendar Ali, the victim's father, filed the case at Bogura Sadar police station yesterday (15 August) night, confirmed the station's OC Saihan Oliullah confirmed the matter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

 

Top News

Sheikh Hasina / murder / Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

2d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

18h | Videos
India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

16h | Videos
Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

17h | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

19h | Videos