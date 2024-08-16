Sheikh Hasina, Quader, 99 others sued for killing teacher in Bogura

A murder case has been filed against 101 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, in connection with the hacking and beating of teacher Selim Hossain in Bogura during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Besides, 350 other unidentified people have been accused in the case.

Sekendar Ali, the victim's father, filed the case at Bogura Sadar police station yesterday (15 August) night, confirmed the station's OC Saihan Oliullah confirmed the matter.