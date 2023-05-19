Sheikh Hasina now a global leader: Hasan

Sheikh Hasina now a global leader: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said now Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not only the leader of Bangladesh rather she becomes a global leader.

"I think, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders failed to understand Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's acceptance all over the world and the global leaders' and world community's trust to her," he said.

Hasan told journalists on recent remarks of BNP leader after a function at East Delta University as the chief guest here this afternoon.

The minister said the premier has recently made very successful visits to Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.

He said once the World Bank (WB) cancelled its credit to finance Padma Bridge but now it has proposed to provide $2.25 billion to Bangladesh as loan.

Japan will provide 30 billion yen as assistance in different projects, he mentioned.

"Moreover the UK prime minister met Jananetri Sheikh Hasina and said, 'you are our idol. You are idol to my daughters too'," the minister said.

On May 16, the United Nations adopted a resolution of 'The Sheikh Hasina Initiative' following the premier's initiative of community clinic and it extended thanks to Sheikh Hasina.

He said 71 countries co-sponsored the resolution with Bangladesh which has been adopted unanimously at the UN.

After that there is no need to say whether there is acceptance of Sheikh Hasina and her government across the world or not, he mentioned.

Hasan said those who have sense can understand it but only BNP leaders cannot realize it.

About BNP's movement, the minister compared BNP's movement with starting a dysfunctional vehicle as BNP becomes inactive as a party.

So, BNP sometimes announces programme as like as starting a dysfunctional vehicle, nothing else, he said.

Earlier addressing the function at the East Delta University, the minister said the purpose of a university is not only to provide education or certificate rather to help students flourish their multi-talent and give lessons of marching ahead in life overcoming all hurdles.

East Delta University Vice-Chancellor Professor Muhammad Sikander Khan chaired the function, while one of the founders of the university Sayeed Al Noman addressed it as the main speaker.

University's Registrar Sajal Kanti Barua gave the welcome address.

