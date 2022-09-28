Sheikh Hasina now becomes world climate leader: Shahab Uddin

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Wednesday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has become now a global climate leader as she has been playing a strong role for the people affected by climate change.

He said her remarkable work and strong voice in the global fight against climate change are being admired all over the world.

"Her advice on dealing with climate risks is now being adopted at various meetings around the world. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is now a role model in the world to combat climate change," Shahab Uddin said at a discussion on the occasion of the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the conference room of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change here.

The Environment Minister said Bangladesh will not have to look back but it will only move forward.

"As long as the country is under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, it will be safe...she is making the country beautiful. We all have to work sincerely to realize her dream," he said.

The minister wished Sheikh Hasina's long life to complete the remaining tasks of making the country a developed and prosperous one.

Additional Secretary (Climate Change) of the Ministry Md Moniruzzaman recited a poem entitled 'Angel of Bangladesh' written by himself on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the poetry book entitled "Ekattor Ekti Mohakabbo".

He mentioned, "Bengalis around you are hopeful, Bengali will wake up again, will take a place on the map of the world, will sit on a high seat of dignity in self-glory; our beloved motherland Bangladesh will be revealed with the cheerful smile of Sheikh Hasina, the angel of Bangladesh!"

Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar, Additional Secretary (Development) Md. Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md. Moniruzzaman, Director General of the Department of Environment Md. Abdul Hamid and Chief Conservator of Forests Md. Amir Hosain Chowdhury also spoke at the meeting.