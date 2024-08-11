Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth's name will be changed: Asif Mahmood

Asif Mahmood, the newly appointed Youth and Sports Adviser, has announced plans to change the name of the Sheikh Hasina National Youth Development Institute.

During a press briefing at the Secretariat today (11 August), Mahmood explained the rationale behind the proposed change.

"Since Sheikh Hasina's name is associated with a massacre in Bangladesh, where thousands of students lost their lives, we believe it is pertinent to rename the institute," said Mahmood.

He further clarified that the institute, currently named after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will be renamed the Bangladesh National Youth Development Institute.

"The process for this change will be initiated promptly," he added.

Regarding the Women's T20 World Cup, he revealed that discussions are ongoing with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to ensure security measures are in place.

"We need to guarantee security at the state level. I will speak with Yunus Sir, who is a sports enthusiast and will definitely support our efforts," Mahmood noted.

On matters related to the BCB, Mahmood acknowledged its autonomy, stating, "The BCB is an autonomous federation. While we cannot make decisions for them, we can seek recommendations and provide advice."

He mentioned that the BCB President's absence has led to requests for interim leadership and solutions within the ICC's legal framework.

Mahmood concluded by outlining his vision for broader reforms, saying, "We aim to revamp the entire system, not just individual roles. Our goal is to eliminate irregularities and corruption by establishing a system that prevents their recurrence.