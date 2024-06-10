Sheikh Hasina, Narendra Modi exchange pleasantries

Top leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles attended the swearing-in ceremony of Modi. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi exchanged pleasantries after Modi's swearing-in ceremony here this evening.

The foreign leaders, including Bangladesh Prime Minister, went to the oath-taking podium to greet Modi one after another as he took oath as the Indian premier for a third consecutive term.

As the Bangladesh premier, clad in light purple, approached to her Indian counterpart, Modi extended his hand to Sheikh Hasina. They shook hands there.

Both the leaders exchanged brief pleasantries and inquired about each other.

Modi then showed the Bangladesh premier the banquet hall and accompanied to the dinner hosted by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening.

Bangladesh Prime Minister entered the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the oath-taking ceremony as the third foreign leader with her daughter Saima Wazed.

The event witnessed a record presence of over 8,000 dignitaries.

Bangladesh Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attended the oath-taking ceremony of Modi cabinet.

She is expected to leave the Indian capital for Dhaka tomorrow afternoon.