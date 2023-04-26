Sheikh Hasina meets Emperor Naruhito in Japan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on Emperor Naruhito of Japan today.

The prime minister, who is on an official tour in Japan, met the emperor at the Tokyo Imperial Palace of Japan on Wednesday afternoon.

In the meeting, apart from exchanging greetings, the two countries discussed various issues.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's Office of Japan.

Several agreements and memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed between the two countries after the meeting of the two prime ministers in presence of top-level representatives.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend a dinner hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at night.

The Bangladesh premier also held meetings separately with Foreign Minister of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi and President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Dr Tanaka Akihiko, Chairman of Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial & Economic Cooperation (JBCCEC) Fumiya Kokubu, Chairman and CEO of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Ishiguro Norihiko and President of Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League (JBPFL) Taro Aso on Wednesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Tokyo on a bilateral visit on Tuesday (25 April) at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit three countries on this journey. She will go to Washington from Tokyo on Friday (28 April) after her visit to Japan. She will go to London, United Kingdom, on Thursday (4 May) after her visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return home on the morning of 9 May after the three-country tour.