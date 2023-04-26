Sheikh Hasina meets Emperor Naruhito in Japan

Bangladesh

Rafiqul Islam
26 April, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 04:01 pm

Related News

Sheikh Hasina meets Emperor Naruhito in Japan

Rafiqul Islam
26 April, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 04:01 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on Emperor Naruhito of Japan today.

The prime minister, who is on an official tour in Japan, met the emperor at the Tokyo Imperial Palace of Japan on Wednesday afternoon.

In the meeting, apart from exchanging greetings, the two countries discussed various issues.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's Office of Japan.

Jica president pays courtesy call on PM Hasina in Tokyo

Several agreements and memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed between the two countries after the meeting of the two prime ministers in presence of top-level representatives.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend a dinner hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at night.

The Bangladesh premier also held meetings separately with Foreign Minister of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi and President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Dr Tanaka Akihiko, Chairman of Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial & Economic Cooperation (JBCCEC) Fumiya Kokubu, Chairman and CEO of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Ishiguro Norihiko and President of Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League (JBPFL) Taro Aso on Wednesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Tokyo on a bilateral visit on Tuesday (25 April) at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit three countries on this journey. She will go to Washington from Tokyo on Friday (28 April) after her visit to Japan. She will go to London, United Kingdom, on Thursday (4 May) after her visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return home on the morning of 9 May after the three-country tour.

 

 

Top News

Japan / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bilateral Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

2h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

4h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

3h | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

4h | TBS Stories
Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

20h | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt