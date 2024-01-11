Sheikh Hasina greets Gabriel Attal on his appointment as new French PM

Bangladesh

BSS
11 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 06:56 pm

Related News

Sheikh Hasina greets Gabriel Attal on his appointment as new French PM

Extending best wishes to Gabriel Attal, Sheikh Hasina looks forward to working closely with him for the benefit of the people of Bangladesh and France

BSS
11 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 06:56 pm
Sheikh Hasina greets Gabriel Attal on his appointment as new French PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted Gabriel Attal on his appointment as the new French prime minister.
 
"I have the great pleasure of extending to you our warmest greetings and heartiest felicitations on your appointment as the prime minister of the French Republic," Sheikh Hasina wrote on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and her own.
 
Reiterating Bangladesh's high importance to its relations with France, she said "The bilateral ties are deeply rooted in our shared values of democracy, sustainable development, and global peace."
 
Sheikh Hasina recalled, "President Macron and I have charted a new direction for our mutual cooperation during our visits to Paris and Dhaka in 2021 and 2023, respectively, to work towards a strategic partnership."
 
She added, "We have decided to address multifarious global challenges, climate change, energy transition, maintaining international peace, and sustainable development."
 
The prime minister stated, "I feel that there are enormous possibilities for new cooperation in trade, investment, water-resources development, aviation, defense, climate action, and knowledge sharing to escalate the existing partnership to a new plateau."

Extending best wishes to Gabriel Attal, Sheikh Hasina looks forward to working closely with him for the benefit of the people of Bangladesh and France.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / France Prime Minister Gabriel Attal / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Serows, nick-named ‘goat-antelopes’, are stocky in build with powerful legs adapted for agile climbing. PHOTO: RALF’S WILDLIFE AND WILD PLACES

A successful serow rescue and release in Bangladesh

4h | Earth
The show that made the small screen huge - The Sopranos. Photograph: Allstar/HBO/Sportsphoto Ltd

You are only as good as your last envelope: 25 years of The Sopranos

8h | Features
There are about 700 shops in Jhutpatti and about 150 scrap stores. The rest sell garment accessories. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Mirpur's Jhutpatti, where nothing goes to waste

10h | Panorama
People stand near bodies of Palestinians at Nasser hospital who were killed during Israeli strikes on Ma&#039;an school east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 5 December. Photo: REUTERS

Win or lose, South Africa's case against Israel matters

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

59m | Videos
LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

3h | Videos
More than half of the twelfth cabinet are new faces

More than half of the twelfth cabinet are new faces

4h | Videos
Tax exemption on foreign loan interest extended till Dec

Tax exemption on foreign loan interest extended till Dec

6h | Videos