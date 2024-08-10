Sheikh Hasina eyes refuge in UAE, Europe as stay in India prolongs

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 07:30 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 07:33 am

A file photo of Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
A file photo of Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID

Sheikh Hasina will remain in India for the time being, a media report citing Indian government officials, says Mint.

Former PM Hasina travelled to India under a visa and not under asylum.

News18 reported that Sheikh Hasina is not living in India as a refugee, nor has she been able to seek asylum since India does not have such laws.

Sheikh Hasina's US visa has been revoked. The Bangladesh Awami League leader fled her country last week following weeks of fatal protests. She fled to India along with her sister, Rehana.

Hasina has been trying to seek asylum in the UK, where Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiq is a Member of the British Parliament for the Labor Party. However, nothing has worked out on this front.

According to media reports, Hasina is now exploring options for asylum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or European nations.

According to News18, India does not have asylum laws because they breed diplomatic controversy. "The Dalai Lama is here because of government policy," a government official told the news media outlet.

According to officials reported by News18, global asylum and refugee laws are causing significant issues. They note that once individuals are granted refugee or asylum status, they assert their rights and often turn to the courts, complicating matters further.

The lack of a comprehensive law means that cases are considered individually, leading to potential delays and settlement issues.

The officials also warned that establishing a formal law could invite claims from people from countries like Iran, Afghanistan, or Pakistan, leading to prolonged court proceedings and potentially problematic settlements before decisions are made.

Meanwhile, Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Roy has told multiple news media outlets that the former PM of Bangladesh would return once democracy is restored. He told Aaj Tak Bangla, PTI that Hasina, 76, is focused on reviving her party, the Awami League, and asserted that it will return to power again once elections are held.

'Hasina must face criminal charges': Bangladesh Opposition

Bangladesh's main opposition party has called for the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to face criminal charges in her home country, Bangladesh, and warned that India's decision to shelter her could jeopardise relations between the two nations.

Bloomberg reports Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, a senior member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, stated that Hasina, who is accused of murder, forced disappearances, money laundering, and corruption, must be held accountable. "This demand comes from the people, not just the opposition," he said.

BNP leader Chowdhury added that ties between India and Bangladesh "could sour" if Hasina continues harbouring in the country.

Comments

