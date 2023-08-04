Sheikh Hasina eliminates militancy, restores peace: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Friday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has established peace in country by curbing militancy with relentless and sincere efforts.

"Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to establish peace in the country by eliminating militancy and its network," he said.

Kamal said the government declared zero tolerance against militancy and the law enforcement agencies have been working to eliminate militancy and terrorism from the country.

Addressing an awareness building campaign to prevent dengue as the special guest, which was organised by Awami Krishak League in Dhaka, the home minister appreciated Krishak League for quick response to the prime minister's call to fight dengue.

He said that dengue is a seasonal and mosquito-borne disease. "We can all get rid of dengue if we are careful. We can keep everyone's house and yard clean. If you do that, you will get rid of dengue," Kamal added.

Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcast Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud joined the programme as the chief guest.