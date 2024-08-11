Hasina accuses US involvement in ouster, says could've stayed in power if surrendered St Martin: ET report

Indian media reported that former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, who fled to Delhi amidst protests, has accused the USA of ousting her from power for not handing over Saint Martin Island, which would have enabled the US to have "sway over the Bay of Bengal".

Indian newspaper Economic Times claimed that in a message, made available to the daily, conveyed to her close associates Hasina also cautioned Bangladeshi nationals not to get manipulated by radicals.

Although Economic Times and several other Indian media came up with this news, TBS couldn't verify it independently. None from her party or family confirmed this message.

"I resigned so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies. They wanted to come to power over the dead bodies of students, but I did not allow it. I resigned from the premiership," Hasina said.

"I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal. I beseech to the people of my land, 'Please do not be manipulated by radicals," she added.

"If I had remained in the country, more lives would have been lost, more resources would have been destroyed. I made the extremely difficult decision to exit. I became your leader because you chose me. You were my strength," Hasina emphasised.

"My heart cries upon receiving news that many leaders have been killed, workers are being harassed, and their homes are subjected to vandalism and arson … With the grace of almighty Allah, I will return soon. Awami League has stood up again and again. I shall forever pray for Bangladesh's future, the nation my great father strived for. The country for which my father and family gave their lives," she said in the message ET published.

Referring to the quota movement and student protests, Hasina said, "I would like to repeat to the young students of Bangladesh. I have never called you Razakars. Rather, My words were distorted to incite you. I request that you watch the full video of that day. Conspirators have taken advantage of innocence and used you to destabilise the nation."

Before the quota movement, Hasina told parliament in April that America was pursuing a regime change strategy in her country.

"They are trying to eliminate democracy and introduce a government that will not have a democratic existence," she said back then.