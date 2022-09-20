Shehbaz Sharif invites Sheikh Hasina to visit Pakistan

20 September, 2022, 12:00 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 12:14 am

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today invited his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to visit his country.

"Pakistan Prime Minister several times invited our premier to visit Pakistan," Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem told reporters in a briefing.

She said that Pakistani premier made the requests as he met his Bangladeshi counterpart in the funeral ceremony of late Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. 

Bangladesh Prime Minister also had short parley with a number of world leaders including Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

Sheikh Hasina also had long parley with former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Cameron wished to visit Bangladesh in near future, added Muna.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today attended the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II along with other world leaders at Westminster Abbey.

Hundreds of dignitaries were there including the Queen's former prime ministers, as well as US President Biden and French President Macron.

Queen's funeral service took place at Westminster Abbey- the building in which she was married and crowned Queen.

On September 15, Sheikh Hasina arrived here in London on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

