She was promised kittens. Instead the 10-year-old was kidnapped.

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 07:20 pm
On a crisp morning on 21 March, 10-year-old Abida Sultana Ayani, a grade-IV student, was on her way to school near Sagarika Road in Chattogram's Pahartali.

Suddenly she was stopped by Rubel, a local. Rubel told Abida of some adorable kittens which were just nearby. Abida followed. And then, she went missing.

On Tuesday at noon, the child's mother Moshammat Bibi Fatema filed a kidnapping case with the Chattogram Women Children Repression and Prevention Tribunal-2.

Judge Sharmin Jahan directed the officer-in-charge of Paharli police station to take the complaint into consideration. Panel lawyers including Advocate Zia Habib Ahsan and Golam Mawla Murad filed a complaint in the court on behalf of the plaintiff on behalf of the Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation.

Advocate Zia Habib Ahsan confirmed the filing of the complaint and told The Business Standard that the incident was captured in the CCTV video. He also added that when the matter was informed to the police, they didn't take the case and advised  Moshammat Bibi to go to court.

On behalf of the child's mother, Advocate Zia Habib said, "Immediately after the incident, the matter was reported to the police station, but the police released the accused Rubel after questioning. After release, he cut his beard and changed his attire. He is still staying in the area."

