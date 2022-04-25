Shatkhira youth tortured, stripped naked in Chhatra League ‘torture cell’

A youth had been tortured, stripped of his clothes, and shaved his head allegedly in a "torture cell" of Chhatra League.

The alleged Chhatra League men also videotaped the incident and asked for Tk2 lakh as ransom from the victim's family.

The youth Shoyeb Aziz Tonmoy, 20, from Jatpur village in Tala sadar, was confined for almost five hours from 1:30pm to 5pm on Sunday (24 April).

The family of the college student also claim that they are now at risk even after filing a case in the incident.

Tonmoy passed his HSC this year and was studying for the upcoming admission tests.

Tonmoy's father Azizur Rahman said, "They ruined my son's life. They had no conflict with my son. They do not even study together. Suddenly on Sunday (April 24) at around 1pm, my son's former acquaintance Nahid Hasan Utsya called him on his mobile phone to meet in front of Tala College.

"There they took him to a room inside the college. They tortured my son, shaved his head, stripped him naked and videotaped the incident. Then they called my wife and told her to go in the front of the college with Tk2 lakh to get her son back. We could hear our son's screams."

Azizur Rahman further said that after rescuing Tonmoy in the evening, he was taken to Tala Hospital for treatment.

"The father of the miscreant involved in the incident started threatening me inside the police station at night so that I do not file a case," added Azizur Rahman.

The victim, Shoyeb Aziz Tanmoy, said that the room in which he was kept was probably the dormitory room of the college. It is located inside the college.

It seemed to be a torture cell. There are still belts and sticks in that room.

"My cousins recued me from there", he added.

Tala Government College Acting Principal Professor Sheikh Md Humayun Kabir said, "We do not know about any such incident. I don't know if the leaders and activists of Chhatra League have formed a torture cell in the college."

Those involved in the incident were identified as Syed Akib, 25, Soumitra Chakraborty, 32, JR Sumon, 25, Joy, 24 and Nahid Hasan Utsya, 24.

The main accused Syed Akib Tala is the organising secretary of Tala Upazila Chhatra League and Soumitra Chakraborty is the organising secretary of Upazila Sramik League. The rest are Chhatra League members.

Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam said the accused were absconding and no case has been registered yet. It was not possible to record the case as the plaintiff did not submit his national identity card.

"We are not aware of any incident about threatening the victim," added the OC.

Nazrul Islam, general secretary of Satkhira district Awami League, said, "No one has informed me about the incident before. I condemn and protest against such a disgusting incident. At the same time, the district Chhatra League president and general secretary will be asked to take organisational action against the accused BCL leaders and activists."