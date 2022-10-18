Shashi Tharoor pokes fun online as Bangladeshi teacher finds his hairline a 'good quartic fit'

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:30 pm

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has poked fun at himself triggering laughter online as he shared an image of himself where the Indian politician's hairline was used to demonstrate quartic function by a Dhaka-based teacher. 

Shashi Tharoor posted the image on Twitter and Facebook Tuesday (18 October) with a caption saying that the teacher, Jalaj Chaturvedi found Tharoor's hair line to be a good quartic fit.

"Letter received from Jalaj Chaturvedi, Mathematics teacher in Dhaka, Bangladesh: "I believe that Mathematics should be taught beyond numbers. In Mathematical Modelling in grade 12, we explored that your hair line is a good quartic fit. Kindly see below & feel free to use it," Tharoor wrote on his social media handles.

In Mathematics, a quartic function is a polynomial with integer coefficients with highest degree of four.

Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are in the race for the Indian National Congress presidential election.
 

