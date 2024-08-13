Sharmin Murshid for using meritorious youths to reform society

Social Welfare Adviser Sharmin Murshid today (13 August) called for utilising the meritorious youths for reforming society.

"Merit-based offices should be built and party politics will not work here in any way. All must work together to build a new society and a country by utilising the power of the youth with the belief that intelligence, science and logic can free the nation," she said while addressing a meeting at the Department of Social Services (DSS).

She also provided guidelines to the officers and employees of the department.

With Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare Md Khairul Alam Shiekh presiding, DSS Director General (Grade-1) Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal gave welcome speech in the meeting.

Urging all to work under the same identity as the 'Government Employees', Murshid said the DSS officers and employees should rectify themselves and work properly without any partisan politics.

She said the Ministry of Social Welfare will rehabilitate the revolutionary youth by imparting training and making them self-reliant.

"For this purpose, accurate data of the backward and marginalized youth must be collected," she added.

"We, the elderly ones, have not done our work properly. We have always made wrong decisions," she said, adding that therefore, the outgoing government had to face the consequence.

Highlighting the 71's movement and the recent movement, she said every successful movement in Bangladesh has started from Dhaka University.