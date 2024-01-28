Sharjah-bound flight that returned due to mechanical fault departs after 24hrs

A Sharjah-bound Air Arabia flight, which returned two hours after departing from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport due to a mechanical fault, finally took off again from the airport after 24 hours.

Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director of Shah Amanat International Airport, told The Business Standard that the aircraft, with 102 passengers on board, departed the airport at 6:52pm Sunday after fixing the mechanical issues.

The Air Arabia flight initially took off from Chattogram to Sharjah at around 7:30pm on Saturday. Upon reaching near Kolkata, the aircraft encountered mechanical issues. Subsequently, the pilot brought back the plane to Chattogram again at 9:35pm.

Group Captain Taslim said after the flight returned to Shah Amanat, passengers were served food in the airport lounge, and overnight accommodation was provided.

An expert team from Air Arabia arrived in the meantime and successfully addressed the aircraft's issue, he added.

Among the 149 passengers from yesterday's flight, several opted for alternative flights, while some chose to cancel their reservations, he also said.