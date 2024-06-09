Sharif Zahir new chairman of National Finance

Sharif Zahir, a prominent businessman in the RMG and textile sectors, has been elected Chairman of National Finance Ltd.

In a recent board meeting, the lender also picked another eminent businessman, Maruf Akter Mannan, as its vice-chairman, according to a release.

In addition to RMG and textiles, Zahir, the managing director of Ananta Group, has diversified businesses in the real estate, banking, and e-commerce sectors.

He holds a degree in economics and finance from the University of Texas at Austin. He has been recognized as one of the youngest CIPs in the country.

Maruf Akter Mannan serves as the director of OMC Group, a SciTech solutions provider.

He has experience in areas including healthcare, steel, textiles, footwear, life sciences and construction businesses.