Shariatpur fishermen ensnared in a web of extortionists

Fishing boats navigate the Meghna River in Shariatpur. Fishermen in the region are forced to pay a hefty amount to wholesalers and influential locals as commission and extortion for catching and selling fish. Photo: TBS

On the Meghna River, Mostafa Pajal, a weathered 64-year-old fisherman, cast a fishing net with his 30-year-old son, Kalim. With a weary voice, Mostafa laments the challenges of finishing nowadays.

"Every season, we pay a fee ranging from Tk8,000 to Tk10,000 to landowners alongside rivers," he says in a thick local accent.

Mostafa reluctantly lists the names of several locals involved in extortions. The repercussions of non-compliance are severe, leading to their nets being left adrift or even set ablaze.

But, it doesn't end there. Mostafa also has to pay the wholesaler 10% after every sale as commission.

In Shariatpur, fishermen like Mostafa are caught in such a vicious circle of extortionists, influential people, and middlemen. And there are allegations the River Police also demand money from fishermen based on the season and their catch quantity.

The River Police, however, deny these allegations, asserting that such practices are nonexistent. Fishery authorities and the district administration also say there are no regulations mandating fishermen to pay commissions or fees when selling their catch.

Shariatpur Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam says any commission or bribe is illegal when selling fish at the dock.

"Besides, there are no fees for fishing in rivers, canals, and ponds, as these water bodies are accessible to the public. Charging commissions from fishermen is illegal, and we will investigate any complaints filed," he adds.

Mohammad Nizam Uddin Ahammed, deputy commissioner of Shariatpur, states it is illegal to take money from anyone when setting nets in the rivers, and a 10% commission from fishermen is also not valid. "I will investigate and take necessary actions in these matters."

'Fees' to influentials

Ibrahim Molla, a fisherman in Pakarchar village has his boat docked and all the fishing nets left at home.

Ibrahim explains that he cannot afford to pay anymore. "Some demand Tk3,000, while others Tk5,000 to cast nets on rivers. Where should we express our grief over not being able to fish in government-owned waters?"

When asked why they demand the money, Ibrahim responds, "They are local influentials who claim ownership of the river and insist on payment. I recall two names, but they hold sway, and exposing them would invite retaliation. Transactions are informal; no receipts are issued – verbal payment suffices."

Such is the image of the entire Gosairhat on the banks of the Meghna.

A similar situation exists in the entire area on the banks of the Meghna River, from Satpar, Char Jalalpur, Majherchar, Kuchai Patti to Barakerchar.

Amzad Howladar, an alleged extorter in Chaialpara village in Gosairhat upazila, resides on a river island.. He claims to own one-acre land on the island, which encompasses a river. According to him, fishermen must pay a fee to cast nets in the river.

When informed that the river belongs to the government, Amzad vehemently maintains, "The river adjacent to my land is under my ownership, not the government's. Pay, and you can fish; otherwise, you can't."

Mizanur Rahman Sardar, the chairman of Kodalpur union of Gosairhat upazila, acknowledges that some influential individuals from the region collect money from the fishermen.

"I have received complaints from fishermen about this. I have discussed this matter locally but haven't found a solution. The district administration seems to be non-responsive," he claims.

He further adds that the fishermen of the region are distressed. In addition to the individuals who extort money from fishermen in the name of campaigns, others have set their own commission rates, which are not governed by any policies or regulations.

"This matter requires a solution. I urge you to file a formal report, and I will strongly bring this issue to the attention of the district administration," he assures.

'Commission' to wholesalers

Amidst a lively market scene in Kodalpur, wholesaler Sultan Mridha engages in a heated negotiation, eventually selling a large pangas fish to a retailer for Tk9,000.

Sultan pays Tk9,000 to the retailer, but fisherman Mohammad Hanif receives only Tk8,100. The remaining Tk900 goes unpaid. This is how wholesalers are holding onto 10% of the selling price as a commission.

Sultan openly admits taking commission, asserting that it is a widespread practice across Bangladesh, with 8%-10% deductions to cover their expenses.

At the bustling Suresh pier in Bhedarganj upazila, Riaz Munshi, a wholesaler, discloses that there are a total of 26 wholesalers operating at the dock.

He further explains, "Every day, significant transactions take place, with fish valued at around Tk25 to Tk30 lakh changing hands. An amount of Tk2 lakh is deducted everyday from the earnings of the fishermen as a commission."

Legitimising taking commission, Riaz Munshi says although there is no official government regulation, wholesalers like them have established arrangements with the police.

"As a result, we impose a separate commission, which typically ranges from 5% to 10%, on fish sales. This commission is distinct from the fishermen's primary earnings," he says.

Adil Munshi, the owner of Munshi Fisheries, argues that they keep a portion of their earnings for expenses as several labourers work for them.

"However, the amounts collected as commission vary among different fishermen. Some receive more, while others receive less. A government-provided solution for this matter would be appropriate," he suggests.

'Paying off' police

At Kodalpur pier, fisherman Mohammad Yusuf Dali is counting Tk9,600 after paying commission despite selling fish worth Tk12,000. He is worried if the money is enough to cover his expenses, including food for 8 helps, and boat fuel.

When questioned about his overnight fishing profits, he highlights police bribery. "We employ legal nets, but the river police extort between Tk3,000 and Tk10,000 per boat. Refusing to pay leads to boat seizures and further demands."

Discussing the allegations, River Police Chandpur region Superintendent of Police Mohammad Kamruzzaman stated, "We promptly handle complaints against our river police staff and do not tolerate any misconduct. Wrongdoers face departmental action upon verification."

Md Nazmul Haque, in charge of Narsinghpur River police outpost, says they cover a large area with less manpower. "We do not extort fishermen. We conduct raids with fisheries officials. Someone else may have done such a thing and blamed us."