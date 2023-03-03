Shariar urges G20 to make efforts in overcoming current global challenges

Bangladesh

BSS
03 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 09:01 pm

Shariar urges G20 to make efforts in overcoming current global challenges

BSS
03 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 09:01 pm
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP. Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Friday (3 March) urged G20 countries to make efforts in overcoming current global challenges like climate change, post-pandemic recovery, disruption of supply chain, food insecurity, energy and economic crisis.

The G20 platform can provide means of implementation, including finance, technology and capacity-building to the countries of the Global South in realising the SDGs, he said.

Shahriar made the remarks while taking part a panel discussion on "the possible role of the G20 in the evolving geopolitical context" in the 8th edition of Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy, here.

The other panel discussants were foreign ministers of Canada, Turkiye and Mexico and high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy.

Taking part in the discussion, Bangladesh state minister also drew attention of the global community, including the G20 nations, to Bangladesh's remarkable progress in all most all sectors under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He urged other nations to be part of this wonderful journey. He also asked the G20 nations to actively engage in ensuring immediate repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

The 3-day Raisina Dialogue began here on Thursday under the auspices of Indian Ministry of External Affairs and Observer Research Foundation (ORF), an independent global think tank based in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the dialogue while President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni attended the inaugural session as the chief guest.

Representatives from over 100 countries including ministers, former heads of state and heads of government, military commanders, captains of the industry, technology leaders, academia, journalists, scholars on strategic affairs, experts from leading think tanks, and youth joined the dialogue.

This year's edition assumes special significance coming against the backdrop of India's G20 Presidency, according to a statement issued by Indian ministry of External Affairs.

The theme of the 2023 Edition is "Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest?".

Later, Bangladesh state minister held a meeting with the EU High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

He conveyed Bangladesh's repeated call to the EU to allow Bangladesh to benefit from the preferential treatment for a significant period after its graduation from LDC to developing nation.

He also sought support from the EU in addressing the Rohingya crisis. In response, the EU High Representative assured him of the EU's cooperation in early repatriation of Rohingyas.

In the evening, State Minister Alam met State Minister for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh here when they reiterated the importance of enhanced exchanges and cooperation on bilateral issues of mutual interest.

He conveyed that the government of Bangladesh wishes to strengthen cooperation with the North-eastern States of India, particularly in the areas of development, connectivity and people-to-people contacts, sources said.

State Minister for Foreign Affair M Shahriar Alam / G20

