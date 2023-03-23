Shariar seeks pro-active Vietnam's role for Rohingyas repatriation

Bangladesh

23 March, 2023, 10:25 am
He also voiced caution that further prolongation of the crisis would have region-wide security implications as those people remain vulnerable to exploitation

File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam today sought more pro-active role from Vietnam on the repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

He also voiced caution that further prolongation of the crisis would have region-wide security implications as those people remain vulnerable to exploitation.

Shariar made the urge during a call on meeting with the outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien at the foreign ministry, a press release said.

Appreciating Vietnam's continuous support to resolving the Rohingya crisis the State Minister also sought Viet Nam's stronger support to Bangladesh's inclusion as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on an expeditious basis.

Both the State Minister and the Vietnam Ambassador reiterated their strong commitment and readiness for further revitalizing the existing excellent bilateral relations.

Lauding the rapid economic growth of Vietnam, Alam emphasized on an accelerated tapping into the potentials of trade and investment prevailing in Bangladesh by the Vietnam business and investors for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The Ambassador thanked both the Government and Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh for every support during his assignment here.

Besides, the outgoing envoy also called on Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Ambassador Masud Bin Momen today, the release said.

