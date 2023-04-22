Share joy of Eid with all, stand by poor: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

BSS
22 April, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 09:00 am

Share joy of Eid with all, stand by poor: PM Hasina

"Eid means joy. Let's stand by family, relatives, neighbours and all the poor, distressed and helpless people of the society and share the joy of Eid with all," she said

BSS
22 April, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday (21 April) called upon all to share the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr to be observed tomorrow with near and dear ones and the poor and distressed people of the society.

"Eid means joy. Let's stand by family, relatives, neighbours and all the poor, distressed and helpless people of the society and share the joy of Eid with all," she said.

In a video message, on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest festival of Muslims, the prime minister greeted the nation, saying - "Wish all you be well and safe, Eid Mubarak."

The Eid-ul-Fitr, she said, has returned after practising one-month of fasting.

"Eid-ul-Fitr may bring among us unending joy, happiness and peace," she said.

