Shaon died in 'BNP firing', alleges brother in case

Political activists chasing their opponents during a clash between BNP supporters and Awami League men at a market in Cumilla’s Nangalkot upazila yesterday. BNP claimed 15 of its men were injured in the violence. Photo: Collected

A case has been filed against 5,000 BNP leaders and activists over the death of Shaon Ahmed, a man killed during the clash between BNP men and police on Thursday.

Shaon's brother Milon Hossain filed the case with Narayanganj Sadar Model Police on Thursday.

In his case, Milon Hossain alleged that Shaon died due to serious injuries caused by bricks and bullets fired by the BNP activists during the clash on Thursday.

Shaon's family has claimed that he was not involved in politics. On the other hand, BNP leaders claimed that Shaon was an activist of Jubo Dal.

On Thursday, a clash broke out when the law enforcers tried to prevent local BNP leaders and activists from holding a rally near Railgate No 2 in Sadar upazila, marking the party's 44th founding anniversary.

At the time, police fired tear shells and rubber bullets in response to the brickbats hurled at them by the activists, leaving a man killed and 76 others, including policemen, injured.

Shaon, 24, hailing from Narayanganj Sadar, was shot to death during the clash. Eight bullet-wounded BNP men received treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.