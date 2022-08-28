Shamsul Haque Tuku sworn in as deputy speaker of JS

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 08:54 pm

Shamsul Haque Tuku sworn in as deputy speaker of JS

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 08:54 pm
Shamsul Haque Tuku sworn in as deputy speaker of JS

Lawmaker of Pabna 1 constituency Shamsul Haque Tuku becomes the new deputy speaker of the parliament.

Tuku was elected the new deputy speaker at the 19th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad Sunday (28 August).

The new deputy speaker was sworn in on Sunday evening. President Abdul Hamid administered the oath at his chamber in Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Earlier, Chief Whip Nur-E Alam Chowdhury proposed Tuku's name as the deputy speaker. Then, the treasury bench member Advocate Quamrul Islam of Dhaka-2 seconded it.

Earlier, the Speaker told the House that Tuku was elected unanimously and unopposed in a voice vote as only one nomination was received for the post of deputy speaker.

The post felt vacant following the demise of Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah who passed away on 22 July at a hospital in New York, USA.

Shamsul Haque Tuku was elected lawmaker three times in a row from Pabna-1constituency in 2009, 2014 and 2018 elections with the boat symbol.

Later, he was made State Minister for Home Affairs from 2009-2014.

Deputy Speaker

