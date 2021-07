Shamsul Alam takes oath as state minister for planning

Dr Shamsul Alam, a member of Planning Commission's General Economy Division (senior secretary), has taken oath as State Minister for Planning Ministry on Sunday.



President Abdul Hamid administered the oath to Dr Shamsul Alam at the Bangabhaban in the evening, reads a press release.

Minister for Liberation War Affairs, Minister for Law, Minister for Home Affairs, Minister for Agriculture, Minister for Education, Minister for Local Government, and Minister for Planning were present at the ceremony.

The cabinet secretary operated the oath taking ceremony.